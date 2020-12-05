Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RDN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

RDN stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,882 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

