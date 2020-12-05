Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 812,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF opened at $16.17 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

