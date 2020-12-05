Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

RCII stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

