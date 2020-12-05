Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $421.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

