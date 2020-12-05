Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:RVI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Value will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Roulston bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,280 shares of company stock worth $2,496,386. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Retail Value by 2,267.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Retail Value by 97.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Value by 69.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Value by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Value by 13.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

