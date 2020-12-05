Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.71.

RXN stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,805,000 after buying an additional 563,528 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 32.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,592,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 388,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 48.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,510,000 after buying an additional 330,470 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,182,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,930,000 after buying an additional 286,119 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 27.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,069,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after buying an additional 231,910 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

