Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

RYTM stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

