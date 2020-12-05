RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.22.

NYSE:RNG opened at $332.80 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $339.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average is $278.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.25, for a total value of $2,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,386,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,017 shares of company stock valued at $55,307,530 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

