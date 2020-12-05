Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 50.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 283,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

