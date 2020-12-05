Rohit Kapoor Sells 600 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $19,417,862.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Rohit Kapoor sold 205 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $17,414.75.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00.

ExlService stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $14,068,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 346.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 149,007 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 47.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 236,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ExlService by 48.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

