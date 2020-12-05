Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roku were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $296.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.72 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $298.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,188,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total transaction of $19,598,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,967 shares of company stock valued at $65,337,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

