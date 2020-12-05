Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.04.

ROKU opened at $296.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.72 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $298.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,967 shares of company stock valued at $65,337,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Roku by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Roku by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Roku by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

