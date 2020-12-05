Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to $71.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $66.04 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.23.

BNS opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,492,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,014,000 after purchasing an additional 339,890 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,669 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 228,204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,675,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 96,079 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,759,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,736 shares during the period. 40.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

