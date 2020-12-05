Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.37.

RY opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $83.54.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

