Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s (RDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,774.59 ($23.19).

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) alerts:

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,351.40 ($17.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,074.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,131.63. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.78%.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.