Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 93,156 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2,425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 174,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.