salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the CRM provider's stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.53.

NYSE:CRM opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day moving average is $220.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,861 shares of company stock worth $118,786,662. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

