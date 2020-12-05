salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $285.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Truist reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.53.

NYSE:CRM opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.41 and a 200-day moving average of $220.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total transaction of $1,201,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,525,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,861 shares of company stock worth $118,786,662. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

