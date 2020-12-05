salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.53.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,861 shares of company stock valued at $118,786,662. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.