Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAR. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.96.

SAR stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $249.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

