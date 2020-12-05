Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 482.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th.

SUVPF stock opened at $438.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.16. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $213.53 and a 12-month high of $466.77.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

