Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Sasol stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Sasol has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

