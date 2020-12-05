Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Savara has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Savara by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Savara by 134,158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 350,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Savara by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

