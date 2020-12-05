Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) PT Set at €85.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.38 ($132.22).

Shares of SU stock opened at €113.95 ($134.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €113.25 and its 200 day moving average is €102.70. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

