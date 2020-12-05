Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCHL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. Scholastic has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Scholastic by 82.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholastic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

