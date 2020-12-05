Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of SALT opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $203.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

