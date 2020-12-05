Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €67.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on G24. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €67.40 ($79.29) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.73 ($84.39).

G24 opened at €63.00 ($74.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.79. Scout24 AG has a 12 month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.63. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

