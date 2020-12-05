Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,110.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,073 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.