Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,711 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.15% of Omnicell worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Omnicell by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 7.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 13.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMCL opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $109.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,235 shares of company stock worth $2,961,600. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

