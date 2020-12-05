Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 6,330 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,195,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $245.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.68. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.