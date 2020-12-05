Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

NYSE EMR opened at $80.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

