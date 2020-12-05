Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Nordson stock opened at $200.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.09.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

