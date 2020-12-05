Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,930,000 after purchasing an additional 298,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.25 and a 200 day moving average of $243.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

