Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,329 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after purchasing an additional 984,374 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,341,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,531,000 after acquiring an additional 694,192 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,618,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after acquiring an additional 401,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,460,000.

EFA opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $72.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

