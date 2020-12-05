Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 7,252 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,582,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 282,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,179,000 after buying an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.