Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $239.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.18. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $242.51. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.