Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

