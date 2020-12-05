Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 4,077 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,162,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

