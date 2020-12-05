Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 4,833 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 21.5% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

