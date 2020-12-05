Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after buying an additional 5,214,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 221.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 83.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 513,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

