ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceSource International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. ServiceSource International has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $159.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $63,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,991,593 shares of company stock worth $6,516,762. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 191,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 12.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in ServiceSource International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 657,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 301,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

