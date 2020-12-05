Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.31%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,020,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

