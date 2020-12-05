ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.75.

SWAV stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $188,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,455.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,997 shares of company stock worth $51,441,001. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 37.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 489,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

