Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,047.97.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,053.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $998.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $958.06. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,727.66, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Shopify by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

