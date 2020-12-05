Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) stock opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.66.

In other Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) news, insider David Lockwood purchased 46,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £99,478.88 ($129,969.79).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

