Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

HSW has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) alerts:

HSW stock opened at GBX 81.10 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.16. Hostelworld Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.25 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.40 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £94.34 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.