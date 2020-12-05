Short Interest in Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) Expands By 69.2%

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Ameri at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameri stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Ameri has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit