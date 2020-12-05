Short Interest in Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) Expands By 69.2%

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Ameri at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameri alerts:

Ameri stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Ameri has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Ameri Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.