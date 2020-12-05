Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Rises By 70.5%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

