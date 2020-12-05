Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Decreases By 37.3%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,717,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 5,928,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,310.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of SURVF stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

