Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Decreases By 37.3%

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,717,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 5,928,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,310.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of SURVF stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit