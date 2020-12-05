Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SHWDY opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.09. Showa Denko K.K. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

